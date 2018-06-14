Two ferry sailings cancelled between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

B.C. Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen Thursday morning because of mechanical issues on the Queen of New Westminster.
The 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. were cancelled over problems the crew is experiencing with the rudder.
#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen – #SwartzBay 8am #QueenofNewWest is cancelled due to mechanical issues. Please stay updated on our #ServiceNotice page: https://t.co/cZgsQs5dcB ^rl
— BC Ferries (@BCFerries) June 14, 2018
#ServiceNotice #SwartzBay – #Tsawwassen 10am #QueenofNewWest is cancelled due to mechanical issues. Please stay updated on our #ServiceNotice page: https://t.co/cZgsQs5dcB ^rl
— BC Ferries (@BCFerries) June 14, 2018
The 9 a.m. sailing was able to depart and was at 100 per cent capacity.
For the most recent service updates. visit bcferries.com