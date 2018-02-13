A moose calf got stuck upside down in the snow. A Vanderhoof logging truck driver managed to pull him out. Contributed photo

B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

Vanderhoof man rescued the calf after it got stuck upside down in the snow

A Vanderhoof man saved a moose calf last week, after it got stuck in a snowbank.

Wayne Rowley, who hauls logs for logging company Dalchako Timber, was driving the Kluskus Forest Service Road west of Vanderhoof heading to work when something in the snowbank made him do a double take.

“I came around the corner and it just caught my eye, ‘What is that sticking out of the snowbank?’ Curious me, I had to back up and have a look.

“It was a little moose upside down, stuck. I could just see his feet sticking up in the air.”

Rowley initially thought the calf was dead, but he walked down into the snow to check.

“I couldn’t just leave him. I went a little closer and he looked up at me. ‘Oh, you’re still alive!’”

Rowley dug a hole beside the animal, to give it room to roll over and free itself.

“He was wedged in, so he couldn’t roll. I put a rope around his neck and was trying to tug him. I ended up calling the guy in the truck ahead of me back to help me pull him out.

“We got him up on his feet and he walked out of there. Down the road he went.”

Seems it was the little moose’s lucky day, he adds.

“He would have died in there. We’d had about two feet of snow.”

Rowley says he didn’t see any sign of the mother, but he hasn’t seen the calf on the road again, so he thinks they were reunited.

“They must have hooked up. She would have tracked him down.”

 

The animal right side up again. Contributed photo

Wayne Rowley of Vanderhoof saved a moose calf from the snowbank. Contributed photo

Previous story
WATCH: Politicians call on public to oppose Fraser Health making hospices offer euthanasia
Next story
Throne speech gets thumbs-up from Surrey Board of Trade

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada predicting 10 to 15 centimetres

Throne speech gets thumbs-up from Surrey Board of Trade

The provincial budget will be delivered next week

Chamber defiant on wage increase

‘Mom and pop’ shops to be impacted the most in South Surrey/White Rock, says executive director

Sign drunk driving petition, grieving mom of Surrey victim pleads

She says time is running out to sign an online petition asking for mandatory minimum sentences

Railway loses court appeal in fatal Surrey crash

A car and train crashed in 2007, seriously injured two men and killing a third in North Surrey

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Cutting housing speculation, adding childcare spaces were the highlights in NDP speech

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

WATCH: Politicians call on public to oppose Fraser Health making hospices offer euthanasia

The Association for Reformed Political Action meeting was about medical assistance in dying (MAiD).

B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

VIDEO: Water park expected to make huge splash when it opens this summer

Water slides, lazy river, 50-person hot tub among highlights of Fraser Valley attraction

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

Most Read

l -->