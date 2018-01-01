B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

Little baby 2018 doesn’t have a name yet, but she’ll be getting one when the family goes to the Gurudwara on Wednesday. Image credit: Grace Kennedy/Black Press

B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born before most of us had finished our champagne toast.

The baby girl came in to the world just nine seconds after midnight at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

The B.C. Government reports she weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces.

Meet the first baby of 2018 and her parents born at Surrey Memorial Hospital nine seconds after midnight #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/PHjE3ERkPa — Grace Kennedy (@gracekenn) January 1, 2018

