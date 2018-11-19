Racist graffiti on the wall of Kelowna’s Sikh temple on Davie Road photo: Jen Zielinski

B.C. Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti was found on the side of the building this morning

It’s not the first time Kelowna’s Sikh temple on Davie Road has been vandalized.

This time, black lettering was spray painted on the side of the building near the parking lot.

At 10 a.m. on Nov. 19, as a congregation was starting, the graffiti was found, according to president of the temple, Tarsem Goraya.

RELATED:Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding association sparks outrage

“It’s just sad, it’s very upsetting that there are some people like this that still have that mentality,” said Goraya. “Everyone is treated the same under our religion, but this, out of ignorance, I just don’t know.”

The first time the temple was vandalized Goraya said they covered it up quietly, but this time they contacted police.

“We thought someone maybe wasn’t happy or something so we just ignored it,” said Goraya. “I hope they (the vandals) gain some knowledge… There is always going to be a difference of opinions but humans are all the same.”

Kelowna RCMP are currently conducting initial investigations into the vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file #2018-71497.

Most Read

