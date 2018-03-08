B.C. upgrades red light cameras to catch speeders

The province is upgrading red light cameras in an effort to catch speeders on B.C. roads.

It will spend the next several months analyzing crash and speed data at the 140 intersections where it has red light cameras before deciding which ones to equip with vehicle identifying equipment.

According to the province, the move is more transparent than photo radar, which Attorney General David Eby calling photo radar a “non starter” at a press conference last fall.

.@Dave_Eby calls photo radar a "non starter" for #BC roads — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) July 24, 2017

The photo radar program ended in 2001 and the province said that the unmarked vans, staffed with two police officers each, issued speeding tickets at “low speeding thresholds” and used up too many police resources.

Four other provinces already use red light cameras: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec.

MAP: Red light cameras in B.C.

More to come.