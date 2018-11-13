A rendering of the soon-to-be-built Cascades Casino in Delta. (Grace Kennedy photo)

BCLC gives final approval to Delta casino

Mediator found City of Richmond did not substantiate its crime, traffic and transportation concerns

It’s full steam ahead for Delta’s new Cascades casino.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation has given final approval to the proposed gaming and entertainment facility to be built at the site of the Delta Town & Country Inn in Ladner.

The new facility, which will be operated by Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd., will include a hotel, restaurants, meeting space and a casino with approximately 500 slot machines, 24 table games and up to six electronic table games.

Delta council approved the project 4-2 on July 30 of this year, with then-mayor Lois Jackson and then-councillors Bruce McDonald, Robert Campbell and Sylvia Bishop supporting the proposal. Heather King and Jeannie Kanakos were opposed to the project.

READ MORE: Delta casino gets the green light from city

As per the Gaming Control Act, the City of Delta notified adjacent local governments of its decision, and those bodies then had the opportunity to object to the proposed facility before BCLC gave it the final okay.

The City of Richmond, which had been opposed to Delta getting a casino from the start, filed an objection with BCLC expressing crime, traffic and transportation concerns, according to a lottery coporation press release.

Richmond’s objection triggered a required non-binding dispute resolution process and BCLC appointed an independent third-party mediator, Simon Margolis, to address the city’s issues. BCLC received Margolis’ report on Oct. 15, 2018, which concluded that the City of Richmond did not provide supporting documentation to substantiate its concerns. As such, BCLC finalized its approval of the project.

Construction of the facility will begin in early 2019, with the casino expected to open mid-2020.

More to come…


