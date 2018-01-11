Boy, 16, arrested for attempted robbery at knifepoint

Girl, 17, attacked Jan. 4 in Abbotsford while walking down street

  Jan. 11, 2018
  • News

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to an attempted robbery at knifepoint of a teen girl on Jan. 4 in the Auguston neighbourhood of Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police issued a press release this afternoon, indicating that their general investigation section had made the arrest.

Sgt. Judy Bird said police determined that the attack was not random and that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Police first released information about the incident on Monday of this week, saying that the incident occurred last Thursday at about 7 p.m.

A 17-year-old girl was walking near the corner of Blauson Boulevard and Auguston Parkway when someone emerged from the bushes, threatened her with a knife, and demanded money.

A man who was walking nearby with his dog noticed what was happening and interrupted the robbery.

The male suspect fled on foot, and the victim was not seriously injured. The culprit was described as wearing dark clothing and having a slender build.

