BREAKING: Metro Vancouver mayors cancel Surrey LRT in favour of SkyTrain

Light rail in Surrey is officially dead on arrival after a vote by Metro Vancouver mayors in favour of SkyTrain at their first post-election gathering.

The vote was made at a packed Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation meeting on Thursday in New Westminster.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, whose Safe Surrey coalition won the Oct. 20 election on a promise to cancel light rail in favour of SkyTrain, made a 15-minute appeal for the change.

“We did extensive consulting… I did not see on single person who was for light rail,” said McCallum. “It was all, all for SkyTrain.”

Light rail along Fraser Highway had been estimated to cost $1.9 billion, while the most recent TransLink estimates say the 16.5 kilometre line will cost $2.9 billion.

McCallum has said he believes that building SkyTrain at ground level, along agricultural land by Fraser Highway, will push costs closer to light rail costs.

TransLink staff will bring details on how to proceed with SkyTrain to the Dec. 13 mayors’ meeting.

More to come.

