Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)

BREAKING: New Surrey council passes motion to pull out of RCMP contract

McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition, who hold eight of nine council seats, passed the motion at council’s first meeting on Nov. 5

As promised, Mayor Doug McCallum and his Safe Surrey Coalition have passed a motion to pull out of the Surrey RCMP contract.

The slate, which holds eight of nine seats on Surrey council, tabled and passed the motion at a Nov. 5 meeting immediately following the swearing-in ceremony at city hall.

The move was a promise of McCallum and his team along the campaign trail, which have vowed to introduce a municipal force in the city.

See also: Back in the Saddle: What Surrey can expect from Doug McCallum 2.0

See also: Surrey’s mayor-elect McCallum has big promises to keep

Surrey’s contract with the RCMP, which runs Canada’s largest detachment, is set to expire in 2032 but carries with it a clause that the city can opt out within two years’ notice.

Under the contract, Surrey pays 90 per cent of the RCMP’s cost and the federal government is responsible for 10 per cent. With a new city police force, the city would have to cover the entire cost.

During the election campaign, the Now-Leader asked McCallum how he would achieve that.

“We would re-adjust our budget to cover that,” McCallum told reporter Tom Zytaruk.

See also: McCallum says Trudeau ‘supportive’ of Surrey SkyTrain plans, local police force

On the matter of taxation — everyone’s favourite subject — McCallum said, “We’re going to really look at the finances, because I don’t think they’re in very good shape, at least looking at their balance sheets, they’re not in very good shape.

“We also announced that we would hold any increases, if we need them, that we would hold any increases to the Consumer Price Index. That will be the maximum that we would go to, if we have to go to.”

More to come…

-With files from Tom Zytaruk


