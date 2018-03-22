Police say Surrey Tax Centre evacuated after ‘suspicious occurrence’

RCMP say 134th Street closed between 96th and 98th Avenue as they investigate “suspicious occurrence in the area”

SURREY — RCMP are at Surrey Tax Centre on King George Boulevard this afternoon for what they will only confirm as an “ongoing police incident.”

Police were called in this morning at 10:15 a.m. and just before 12:30 p.m., Corporal Elenore Sturko said they had evacuated the building.

Surrey RCMP sent a tweet just after noon saying 134th Street has been closed between 96th and 98th Avenue as they investigate a “suspicious occurrence in the area.”

One person at the scene described seeing at least 20 police cars and officers “with gas masks.” Sturko, however, said she couldn’t yet provide any more details, “other than that it’s a suspicious occurrence.”

Details are scarce but police told the Now-Leader that more information should be available soon.

Surrey Tax Centre is located at 9755 King George Boulevard.

More to come.



