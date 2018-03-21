Police closed off Fraser Highway in Langley following a two-car collision at the 232 Street intersection early Wednesday morning. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Serious crash closes Fraser Highway in Langley (updated)

Fraser closed near 232 street

Two people were rushed to hospital, one with potentially life-threatening injuries after two small cars collided on Fraser Highway near the 232 Street intersection early Wednesday morning.

Fraser Highway was closed in both directions for much of the morning while Langley RCMP investigated.

Police were called just before 7 a.m. this morning for a two vehicle collision. Each vehicle had only one occupant. One driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver was transported to hospital by air ambulance with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said the collision was a “high-speed incident.”

Accident investigators want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision to determine exactly what happened.

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3231.

