Brown ocean water at White Rock beach caused by ‘algae bloom’

The City of White Rock released a notice on its Facebook page Thursday notifying residents of “rusty or brownish coloured” water at the city’s beach.

“According to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, this is known as an algal bloom (or marine bloom or water bloom), and is safe,” the city’s notice said.

Algae blooms may occur in freshwater as well as marine environments, and they happen when phytoplankton grows quickly in large quantities, the post said.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has yet to respond to Peace Arch News request for comment.