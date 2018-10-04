Jonathan Sedman, injured Saturday at Saratoga Speedway, is recovering at Vancouver General Hospital. Photo supplied

Campaign started for Surrey man injured at Vancouver Island race track

Jonathan Sedman was pinned underneath a car after it flipped at Saratoga Speedway

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for a man who was hospitalized after being pinned underneath a car during racing action this past weekend at Vancouver Island’s Saratoga Speedway.

Surrey resident Jonathan Sedman, 41, had been setting up for the season-ending fireworks display when a car flipped over the track barrier and landed on him. A safety crew and bystanders lifted the vehicle from Sedman, who was flown to hospital in Vancouver. He sustained several broken ribs, a shattered pelvis, a broken left hip and a ruptured bladder. He is recovering from a brain bleed.

“He’s still in ICU, still under sedation,” his sister, Jennifer Sedman, said Thursday from Vancouver General Hospital. “He’s still on a vent.”

Her brother is also wearing a neck brace due to concern about ligament issues, she added.

Shortly after the incident, Sedman’s wife Christa delivered their first child, a baby boy. Sedman does not yet know he’s a father.

“When he opens his eyes, it’s not him,” Jennifer said. “You can tell, he’s not there yet…We’re hoping that he’ll wake up and be with it enough that they could talk about names.”

Jonathan works at Save On Foods and at Celebration Fireworks in North Vancouver. The latter is a family-run company.

Out of respect, the speedway, located halfway between Courtenay and Cambell River in Black Creek, cancelled the planned fireworks show.

Money generated by the campaign will support Sedman’s recovery, which will include special equipment to help him walk again. The goal is to raise $25,000.

As of noon Thursday, more than $10,000 had been raised.

“I’m in shock. I’m so touched,” said Jennifer, who figures it will be at least three months before her brother can bear wait. “I think there’s going to be a lot of expenses in terms of mobility and home care when he does come out.”


