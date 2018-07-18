(Camp Cloud)

City of Burnaby issues eviction notice for pipeline protest camp

Residents of Camp Cloud near the Trans Mountain work site have 72 hours to leave

Demonstrators at the main pipeline protest camp in the Lower Mainland have been given 72 hours to pack up and leave.

The City of Burnaby issued an eviction notice for Camp Cloud on Wednesday, calling for all structures and vehicles to be removed from the site.

“The right of protest cannot be exercised in a way that is in conflict or breach of the City of Burnaby’s bylaws, or that causes a public nuisance to the residents of nearby neighbourhoods,” a release said. No details were provided on how exactly the group may have violated those bylaws.

The camp, which is located at 8098 Shellmont St., has been the site of dozens of protests against the Kinder Morgan pipeline in recent months.

READ MORE: Man arrested, RCMP officer hurt at Burnaby anti-pipeline protest

Burnaby RCMP have arrested more than 200 people at or near the camp, which is near the main Trans Mountain work site.

Many of them, including Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and Burnaby-South MP Kennedy Stewart, have been charged and fined for violating a court order to stay away from the work site.

A request for comment has been made to the Camp Cloud organizers.

