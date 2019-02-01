FILE – Twenty per cent of respondents to Ipsos survey worried about bankruptsy if interest rates were to rise.

City of Vancouver limits cash payments at $10,000 to prevent money laundering

B.C. government has also introduced policies to take on money laundering

The City of Vancouver is no longer accepting cash payments over $10,000 in an effort to prevent money laundering.

While the city is not required to report cash transactions greater than $10,000, it says in a news release that the new policy aligns with the aim of Canada’s financial unit, called FINTRAC, to identify and track money laundering.

That B.C. government has also introduced policies to take on money laundering after reports that billions of dollars were filtered through casinos.

READ MORE: Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

The city says its staff will continue reviewing ways to address potential money laundering and will report back to council by the end of the year.

It says residents have been encouraged for several years to pay taxes and fines online or through a bank and to make payments for services such as business licences and parking permits.

The city collected more than $2 billion in 2018 and it says $13 million in payments were made in cash.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey SkyTrain station shooting suspect was released from prison on reduced sentence

Just Posted

Man wanted in Arizona nabbed at South Surrey border crossing

Warrant for 31-year-old related to a 2014 manslaughter conviction: U.S. border patrol

Surrey SkyTrain station shooting suspect was released from prison on reduced sentence

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Free parking on White Rock’s waterfront starts today

Change to bylaw allows four hours without charge, until March 31

Relay for Life rebrands, merges Surrey, Langley events

The annual Canadian Cancer Society event will see some changes this year.

Another Surrey townhouse project referred back to staff over school crowding concerns

Last December, Surrey council sent back two major Clayton townhouse proposals for the same reason

Fate of truck driver in Humboldt bus crash will test sentencing system: experts

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu admitted he caused the collision that killed 16 people and injured 13

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Gas prices rise 3 cents a litre in Lower Mainland

Analyst Dan McTeague says prices will get much higher come April

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Whitecaps sign Tunisian defender Jasser Khmiri

The 21-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer squad

Seven Vancouver cops cleared in 2016 fatal shooting of robbery suspect

Officers shot a man nine times after he stole a rifle from a Canadian Tire

Most Read

l -->