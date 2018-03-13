Cloverdale high schools begin review of transfer requests

An initial review of requests submitted by Cloverdale students to attend out-of-catchment high schools has begun.

In a letter published on Friday, March 9, the Surrey School District informed parents and guardians of students within Cloverdale that the requests — which concern current and future students of Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, Clayton Heights Secondary and the new Salish Secondary, set to open this fall — will be reviewed over the next few weeks.

(Click here for a map of catchment schools in the Cloverdale area.)

Students who wish to attend a school other than their catchment school were asked to submit a registration form before Jan. 31. This initial review will attempt to balance the school populations as much as possible.

“For example,” reads the letter to parents, “if ten students who live in the Clayton catchment want to attend Salish, and ten students who live in the Salish catchment want to attend Clayton, the number of student requests between the schools balances out and ten student requests from each school can be accommodated at this time.”

The letter notes that not all student requests will be accommodated in the first round. More out-of-catchment requests will be reviewed in the spring and in September.

Requests from Grade 11 students will be reviewed first, and the letter states that the initial review process is scheduled to be complete by April 16. Parents and guardians will be contacted by phone so that they are aware of the status of their child’s out-of-catchment request.

If parents, guardians or students have any questions about the process, they are asked to contact the office staff or principal at their current school for more information.



