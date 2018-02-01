Collision at 88 Avenue and 140 Street in Surrey

Fire crews are on the scene and there’s no word on injuries.

UPDATE: As of 2 p.m., the crash at the intersection has been cleared.

According to reports, there’s a collision at 88th Avenue and 140th Street in Surrey, with commuters using Twitter to warn others to stay clear off the area.

The accident seems to have happened around 12.30 p.m., with no injuries reported as of this writing.

Fire crews are on the scene of the incident. Delays might be expected in the area as the crews work at the scene.

Huge accident at 88/140. Avoid area #SurreyBC — Jen Robbins (@jenxrobbins) February 1, 2018

