Community garden to turn barren Deltassist parking lot into a ‘paradise’

A little slice of paradise is set to open in North Delta this fall.
Deltassist, in partnership with the Earthwise Society, is planning to install a small community garden on its property to help provide its clients with fresh produce while offering a space for seniors and volunteers to relax and experience nature hands-on.
“We’ve belonged to the Delta Food Coalition for many years and we’ve partnered with Earthwise for many projects, so we we thought ‘Well, why don’t we?’” said Lorraine Yates, manager of seniors and community services at Deltassist. “We have a huge parking lot on site and there’s a part of it out back that we don’t use that much and so we’re going to have Earthwise come in.”
The plan calls for the construction of five large garden beds with bench seating , as well as a seating area with picnic tables, a rodent-proof two-stage composter, bee-friendly plants around the periphery, shrubs for privacy and a few locally-made birdhouses.
The City of Delta has also donated a rain barrel to collect rain water to use in the garden.
The project is scheduled to be complete in time for an official ribbon cutting at Deltassist’s annual general meeting on Sept. 26.
Funding for the garden came by way of Deltassist’s inaugural Coldest Night of the Year walk and will not impact other services offered by the organization.
“We said when we were advertising to do the fundraising walk, part of it was going to go to food security, part of it was going to help seniors,” Yates said.
“[The garden]’s an opportunity for our volunteers to do something, it’s an opportunity for our clients to have a place to meet that is beneficial for them, and it also is an opportunity to grow food and give it away for free.
“It hits all the marks.”
As well as being a source of food for those in need and a space in which volunteers and staff can unwind, Deltassist also plans to use the garden as a space where counsellors can meet with clients and engage in horticultural therapy.
“We have different groups that deal with people that have been in either abusive relationships or children with high anxiety, we find that just being outside in nature, just working with the dirt and the plants and stuff like that, is very therapeutic,” Yates said.
Currently, Deltassist is looking for “at least a few dozen” volunteers to help construct and fill the beds and/or to work on the garden once it is planted. A date and time for the installation of the garden beds has yet to be determined and will depend on the availability of volunteers and the site manager Earthwise will be providing.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the garden or donating equipment can contact Yates at 604-594-3455 ext.130 or lorrainey@deltassist.com.
