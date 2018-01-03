Samuel and Madelaine Emerson. (Surrey RCMP photos)

Court date postponed for Cloverdale pastor, wife accused of sexual assault

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson are facing charges of sexual assault, threats

The plea date for Samuel and Madelaine Emerson has been pushed to the end of January, after Samuel Emerson’s lawyer requested more time to familiarize himself with the case.

The plea date has been pushed three times. First to allow Samuel Emerson to retain new council, and now an additional two times to give his lawyer more time to review the case. The Emersons’ new court date is Jan. 30.

Samuel Emerson, 34, was formerly a pastor of Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church. In early October, Surrey RCMP announced that he had been charged with 13 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose, and one count of sexual touching of a person under the age of 16.

Madelaine Emerson, 37, was charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose, and one count of threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The alleged assaults happened between 2015 and 2017.


