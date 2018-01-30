Crash at 104 Ave and 154 Street in Surrey

Fire crews are on the scene and there’s no word on injuries

Fire and rescue services at the scene of the incident. (Photo: Traffic Cam)

A vehicle seems to have crashed at 104 Ave and 154 Street with the fire crews blocking the Southbound and Eastbound right lane traffic.

The crash seems to have happened shortly before 5 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 30. No injuries are reported so far.

The fire department is on the scene of the incident.

The Surrey Traffic Management Centre had sent out a tweet on the incident.

ALERT: Accident at 104 Ave & 154 St. SB is blocked. The EB right lane is also blocked. #SurreyBC ^rm — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) January 31, 2018

