Police have road blocked from 192 to 184 Street

A vehicle has struck a power pole on 16 Avenue, just east of 184 Street. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Police have closed 16 Avenue between 192 and 184 Streets due to a crash.

A witness at the scene said a vehicle has struck a power pole, causing it to lean over the typically busy thoroughfare. Crews are working to deal with downed power lines, the witness added.

The crash occurred just east of 184 Street.

Motorists are being advised to take either 24 or 32 Avenue.

More to come…