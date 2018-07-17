Motorists and emergency personnel rescue occupants of a truck in a Saturday afternoon crash on the Island Highway. Scott Stanfield photo

Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

Auto insurer recorded more than 350,000 crashes in 2017

More than 350,000 crashes were recorded across B.C. in 2017, according to the Insurance Corp. of B.C.

The auto insurer Tuesday said that the 2017 figures, which break down to about 960 crashes each day, were a 25 per cent hike since 2014.

The crashes cost the province around $4.8 billion over the course of the year, or around $13 million a day.

According to an Insights West survey commissioned for ICBC, the spike in crashes shouldn’t be a surprise.

The survey found that 75 per cent of drivers admitted to “bad driving habits,” despite finding them a top frustration in other drivers, over traffic and construction.

According to Insights West, 41 per cent of drivers copped to driving while distracted, 22 per cent admitted to a lack of respect for driving rules, 16 per cent said they speeded and 12 per cent said they drove aggressively.

