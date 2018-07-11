Credit, debit card skimmers found in SkyTrain ticket machines: Transit Police

Transit Police said three machines were found in stations along the Canada Line

Transit Police are urging anyone who rode the Canada Line Sunday to double-check their debit or credit cards haven’t been compromised, after officers found card skimmers in Compass card vending machines.

In a news release Wednesday, Transit Police said the skimmers, which can swipe credit or bank card PINs, were discovered Sunday in the late afternoon.

Two skimmers were found in vending machines at the Vancouver International Airport Station and another was found in a machine at the Vancouver City Centre Station.

Transit Police said the skimmers had not been in the vending machines at the airport station prior to Sunday, but an investigation is ongoing to determine how long the third machine was in the city station machine.

The skimmers are undergoing a forensic analysis, but it remains unclear whether or not any card data was obtained, according to Transit Police.

Anyone who used a card at either of those stops Sunday is being urged to check with their bank to ensure their card has not been compromised.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
70 bags of trash illegally dumped in White Rock
Next story
Mysterious white substance in North Delta creek likely paint, city says

Just Posted

70 bags of trash illegally dumped in White Rock

City staff are investigating

White Rock to consider uptown parking lot

Motion to prepare business case approved by council

Mysterious white substance in North Delta creek likely paint, city says

The substance did not appear to be toxic and was cleaned up on July 10

Greyhound bus depot in Langley will close as part of Canada-wide cuts

Logan Avenue facility is on a month-to-month lease, company said

South Surrey girl notches national Highland-dance win

Hannah Black, 11, took to Calgary stage last week

VIDEO: Free summer concerts launched at Surrey Civic Plaza

Eight-show series features performances Tuesday evenings, plus lunchtime dates Mondays

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Most Read

l -->