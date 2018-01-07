Crews douse fire at two-storey home in Surrey

The fire was confined to a lower bedroom where it originated

Fire crews responded to a fire at a two-storey home in Surrey on Sunday morning.

Crews contained the fire that broke out in the lower bedroom of the home located in the 14100 block of 88 Avenue.

The incident seems to have occurred at around 11.30 a.m.

All residents escaped the blaze and paramedics at the scene checked residents for smoke inhalation.

Surrey Battalion Chief Brian Caramichael said the cause of fire is under investigation.

“Fire was confined to a lower bedroom,” he said. “There were six adults and two children in the home. No injuries and no smoke inhalation and no one required medical attention.”

