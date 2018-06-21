Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

B.C. polygamist James Oler should not have been cleared of allegations that he took his daughter to the U.S. to marry her off to a fundamentalist church leader, the BC Court of Appeal has heard.

Special prosecutor Peter Wilson argued Thursday that the lower court judge had “erred” in ruling there was no evidence that Oler had intended and acted to take his 15-year-old daughter to Nevada to be married while he remained in Canada.

It had been alleged that Oler, along with Brandon James Blackmore and Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore, took their daughters out of the polygamous community of Bountiful in southeastern B.C., taken them to the U.S., and married them to Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints members in 2004 when both girls were underage.

Oler was acquitted in February 2017, while the Blackmores were found guilty and sentenced to jail time. Emily Blackmore is currently appealing her conviction.

Wilson’s argument centres on a jurisdictional issue: his belief that the original judge erred in believing that Oler must have been in Canada while intending, and acting, to move his daughter to the U.S. to be married.

The original judge interpreted the child trafficking statute under which Oler was charged as requiring both the child, and accused, to be in Canada at the time of the crime

“The consequence of the error is significant,” Wilson told the three-judge panel. “But for the error, I suggest that Mr. Oler would have been convicted.”

Wilson argued that the trial judge had agreed Oler understood that taking his daughter to the U.S. would mean she would have sex with her new husband.

That judge also acknowledged such a marriage would place the girl in a position of “dependence” on her new spouse, he added.

Priesthood records read out by Wilson show FLDS leader Warren Jeffs placing a call to Oler, telling him to “bring his daughter forward to be married.”

The records show the girl was married to a 25-year-old member of the FLDS in Nevada on June 24, 2004.

