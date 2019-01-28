(File)

Customer hurt in shooting, armed robbery at Vancouver pot shop

Two suspects wearing masks hit up the Stepping Stone Holistic Living Store on Sunday evening

Vancouver police are searching for suspects after what they describe as a brazen robbery and shooting at a medicinal marijuana store on the city’s east side.

Spokesman Sgt. Jason Robillard says in a release that two masked suspects entered Stepping Stone Holistic Living Store around 5 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Vancouver police identify Chilliwack suspect in violent pot shop robbery

The pair made demands before one of them fired a gun, hitting a 32-year-old customer.

The wounded Vancouver man was taken to hospital and will recover.

The suspects fled before police arrived but investigators have not said if the pair escaped with any merchandise.

The police department’s major crimes unit has been assigned to the case and officers are seeking information from the public.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mother of child who died in school bus accident calls for seatbelts
Next story
‘Everybody’s going to feel it:’ Broncos families prepare for sentencing hearing

Just Posted

Minister of Transportation speaking on ridesharing today at Surrey Board of Trade luncheon

Claire Trevena tackling ridesharing and other transportation issues Monday in Whalley

Health warning issued on Surrey herbal product

Products from Surrey’s A1 Herbal Ayurdvedic Clinic Ltd. in Newton found to contain lead and mercury

Young Lower Mainland curlers bring home third national gold

Team BC, headed by skip Tyler Tardi, emerged triumphant – again – from the Canadian juniors Sunday.

Murdered man’s memorial car show on the move from Cloverdale to Langley

New location for the renamed Bradley McPherson Memorial Show & Shine

Sudden closure of Surrey trampoline park causes party planners to flip out

Business has operated in building near Pattullo Bridge since early 2016

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Crane collapse at Port of Vancouver

Officials say ship was coming in to berth when it made contact with ship-to-shore crane on the dock

Impaired driving laws creates different classes of offenders, says Lower Mainland lawyer

Kyla Lee, who defends clients from Chilliwack, says new impaired laws are unconstitutional, unfair

Alberta not pleased with Victoria’s proposed lawsuit against oil/gas

Premier Rachel Notley says the “hypocrisy of this proposed lawsuit is astounding”

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

Neglected horses seized from B.C. property after cruelty investigation

On Dec. 15, 2018, 27 horses were seized in a cruelty investigation in Langley.

Unist’ot’en demand Coastal GasLink stop work at northern B.C. pipeline

Wet’suwet’en house claims company is violating the law and injunction agreement

Katie Holmes in Victoria to film horror movie sequel

Famous actress in BC city to film the sequel to a 2016 horror movie

B.C. extends mining tax credits to attract investment

Premier John Horgan says more to come from task force to strengthen struggling industry

Most Read

l -->