One of the boardwalk trails in the Delta Nature Reserve. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta Nature Reserve reopened six weeks after windstorm

Delta closed the park on Dec. 21 after the storm toppled several trees and damaged the boardwalks

The Delta Nature Reserve is once again fully open to the public after December’s devastating windstorm.

The tempest wreaked havoc across the province’s south coast on Dec. 20, uprooting trees and toppling hydro poles, leaving 132,000 Lower Mainland customers without power and smashing a section of White Rock’s historic pier.

Delta police, fire and engineering crews received hundreds of calls after the storm hit, though no injuries were reported locally.

High winds on Dec. 20 fell several trees in the Delta Nature Reserve, ripping up portions of the wooden boardwalks. (Denis Blair/Facebook photo)

The storm snapped numerous trees in the Delta Nature Reserve, tearing up portions of the wooden boardwalk and prompting the city to close the park on Dec. 21 while crews worked to remove the windfall and make the area safe.

Crews finished work on the inner boardwalk loop in earlier this month and the city partially re-opened the park on Jan. 10.

Tree removal and restoration work continued along the outer boardwalk until earlier this week, as workers had trouble accessing parts of the reserve due to wet ground and fallen trees.

— with files from Saša Lakić

