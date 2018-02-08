Delta police called to reports of assault early Thursday morning

The incident was not random, DPD say

Delta police were called to reports of an assault early Thursday morning (Feb. 8) near Brewster Drive in North Delta.

According to Delta police public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf, police were called with reports of a possible assault in the area around 1:30 a.m. An individual was arrested in relation to this call.

Leykauf said she wasn’t able to provide more details on the call, but said it wasn’t a random incident.

Residents said the street was on lock down until 2:30 a.m. Leykauf said there were no notes about the street being closed in the police file.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

