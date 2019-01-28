This large-frame print has been shrink-wrapped. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police looking for owner of eight-foot totem pole, other stolen items

The goods, including a fur-lined HBC blanket and Danish teak furniture, were recovered last week

Delta police are seeking the public’s help in locating the owners of an “eclectic” collection of higher-end household goods and equipment.

According to a press release by the Delta Police Department, the goods were found in a stolen sea container last week and include an eight-foot totem pole, mid-century modern Danish teak furniture, a fur-lined Hudson Bay Company wool blanket, welding equipment and a large print of a tree in fall colours.

Police say the sea container, valued at more than $3,000, was purchased from a Delta container company in late December, 2018 and delivered to Vancouver. Earlier this month, the company determined the purchase was fraudulent and was able to track the container back to a storage facility in Delta.

On Jan. 22, police confirmed the container was the sames one sold by the company. The next day, 15 officers and five City of Delta staff members transferred the contents to DPD headquarters in Ladner.

The goods are there now awaiting their rightful owner or owners.

“Our officers have been through the contents of the sea-can, which would fill a one- to two-bedroom home, and there’s nothing to indicate who the owner is,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Officers have tried to match the serial numbers of stolen items against police databases but haven’t had any success. There are a number of distinctive pieces, which were wrapped in moving blankets and shrink-wrapped carefully, and we’re hoping the public and media will help us locate the owners.”

No arrests have been made in connection to the stolen items, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

Delta police ask anyone with information as to the rightful owner or owners of the goods to contact them at 604-946-4411 regarding file 19-1556, and to ask for Const. Sahota at extension 4082.


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A Danish couch and Hudson Bay blanket lined with fur was among the items found in a sea container in Delta. (Delta Police Department photo)

Along with the blue couch, these chairs were also part of the found furniture. (Delta Police Department photo)

Close-up of the fur-lined Hudson Bay blanket. (Delta Police Department photo)

An eight-foot totem pole is among the collection, too. (Delta Police Department photo)

The base of the totem pole. (Delta Police Department photo)

Previous story
‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

Just Posted

Curling brothers face off for provincial title

Tyler Tardi competes against his older brother, Jordan, at the men’s provincials in Quesnel this week

Transportation minister says Surrey mayor will have to ‘work through’ his opposition to ride hailing

Claire Trevena tackled ride hailing and other transportation issues Monday in Whalley

Delta police looking for owner of eight-foot totem pole, other stolen items

The goods, including a fur-lined HBC blanket and Danish teak furniture, were recovered last week

Gold for first-time biathlon competitor from Surrey

Allison Kelly-Dejesus is with 767 Dearman cadet squadron

New Wickfest hockey event in Surrey welcomes 800 girls for more than just games

‘The spirit of the festival is that we’re growing not just the player, but the person,’ director says

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

PHOTOS: Lower Mainland sunrise especially beautiful

Did you snap a photo of the wonderful colours on Monday morning?

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

Most Read

l -->