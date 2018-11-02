Delta police search for stolen excavator

The excavator was stolen from the shoulder of Hwy 91, south of Nordel Way

Delta police are looking for a stolen excavator that was taken from the shoulder on Highway 91.

According to a DPD release, the 2018 John Deere mini excavator went missing from the west shoulder on Highway 91 just south of Nordel Way between 1 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 22.

The black and green 2018 excavator had Sunbelt Rental markings on the side.

Anyone with more information about the incident, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



