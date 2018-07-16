MP-elect Gordie Hogg celebrates in South Surrey following his December election. (File photo)

Democracy Direct invites MP Hogg to speak July 17

Electoral coalition to confirm candidates next week

South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg is to be guest speaker at an event tomorrow evening (July 17) at Centennial Arena Hall, hosted by Democracy Direct White Rock.

The Liberal MP – elected last year to fill the seat left vacant by Conservative Dianne Watts – is to “discuss the roles and relationships of various levels of government with respect to provision of service for community residents and stakeholders,” according to a summary on the electoral coalition’s website.

READ MORE: Liberal Hogg wins South Surrey-White Rock byelection over Conservative Findlay

Hogg’s 30-minute presentation is to be followed by a question-and-answer period.

The event is set to get underway at 7 p.m. There is no cost to attend and everyone is welcome. The hall is located at 14600 North Bluff Rd.

The following week, on July 25, Democracy Direct plans to confirm its candidates for the upcoming civic election. That event is set for 7 p.m. at White Rock Library.

Group members told Peace Arch News in January that the coalition plans to field around six candidates, including one for the position of mayor.

READ MORE: Electoral coalition wants say in White Rock’s next leaders

