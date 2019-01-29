Ontario-based FreshCo is coming to B.C. with locations opening at the former Newton and Strawberry Hill Safeway locations. (Photo: Sobeys Inc.)

Discount grocery store FreshCo to replace Surrey Safeway locations

Strawberry Hill, Newton stores two of 10 locations announced in B.C.

A discount grocery chain will be opening up in the two former Surrey Safeway locations.

Sobey’s and Empire Company Limited announced in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 29) that the two Surrey Safeway locations, Strawberry Hill and Newton, will be opening up as FreshCo, a discount grocery store, some time in 2019.

The Strawberry Hill and Newton locations are two of “12 FreshCo locations confirmed to open in B.C. and Manitoba in 2019,” the release reads.

Other locations confirmed to date are: Abbotsford, Aldergrove, downtown Chilliwack, Ladner, Maple Ridge, Mission and Broadmoor and Blundell in Richmond. There will also be two locations in Manitoba.

The first five Western Canada FreshCo locations, according to the release, are expected to open in the spring of 2019 — three in B.C. and two in Manitoba. The release didn’t state which B.C. stores would be the first to open.

An additional seven stores are expected to open in B.C. “in the first half of fiscal 2020, depending on timing of construction schedules and permits.”

About a year ago, Sobey’s announced the closure of the Strawberry Hill and Newton Safeway locations “for financial reasons.” The closures put 251 Surrey employees out of work.

RELATED: Safeway closures at two Surrey stores will end 251 jobs, Jan. 24, 2018

At the time, a senior executive of Sobey’s speculated in a letter that the Newton and Strawberry Hill locations could reopen as FreshCo “depending on the outcome of negotiations for the new collective agreements.”

FreshCo is a Sobeys Inc. brand discount grocery store that has 95 locations, all of them in Ontario.

“Customers love it in Ontario,” director of external communications Jacquelin Weatherbee told Black Press Media. “We’ve repeatedly been told that customers were looking for a strong discount shopping experience.”

According to the press release on Jan. 29: “Our FreshCo stores reflect our customers’ growing demand for fresh, quality food at discount prices. FreshCo stores will feature a bold brand and clear tagline: ‘Lowering food prices.’”

RELATED: Safeway union urges rejection of mediator recommendations, Aug. 17, 2018

Once the stores close, the renovation will take four to five months after which they will reopen as FreshCo.

In total 610 employees are affected by the changes, and there is definitely some uncertainty for them.

The news release says that there will be a “voluntary buyout option to be presented to eligible B.C. Safeway employees.”

The company said pharmacy customers will continue to be served during construction via temporary locations, and when the store reopens “our customers can expect the same great service from our pharmacy teams.”

The move to convert some Safeway stores in B.C. to FreshCo is actually not new. In December 2017, Sobeys announced it would convert 25 per cent of Safeways in Western Canada.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Online immigrant-sponsor application discriminatory, immigration lawyers say

Just Posted

Seniors share benefits of helping others – and each other – stay connected

‘First step is hardest’ when it comes to making connections, says South Surrey volunteer

Discount grocery store FreshCo to replace Surrey Safeway locations

Strawberry Hill, Newton stores two of 10 locations announced in B.C.

White Rock man charged with breaching Securities Commission order

Richard Gozdek previously admitted to illegally selling securities

Surrey Interfaith Pilgrimage charts a 16-kilometre journey through city

Day-long event Sunday emphasizes ‘neighbourliness’

Saddling up along-side the ‘big boys’ – Langley curling champs offer mentorship

An 11-year-old aspiring curler got to spend time shadowing Team BC at the junior nationals.

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

First-degree murder charge laid in Vancouver man’s shooting death

A 69-year-old man is the victim of the city’s second homicide of 2019

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

New Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station to open this weekend

The station now has a new platform, walkway and parkade for bikes

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Most Read

l -->