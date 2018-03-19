Driver sought in connection with South Surrey hit-and-run

Police say 38-year-old pedestrian suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicles and individuals in these images, which they say were captured by a witness to a hit-and-run collision that occurred Sunday evening in South Surrey. The driver of the van (bottom left) is believed to have also witnessed the collision. (Surrey RCMP images)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision in South Surrey that injured a female pedestrian Sunday evening.

According to a news release, the collision occurred at approximately 8 p.m. March 18, in the 2700-block of King George Boulevard.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, was crossing King George Boulevard from east to west in a pedestrian crosswalk when she was struck. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene, the release states.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are releasing video obtained from a witness, as well as photos from that video, in an effort to assist the investigation.

They would like to hear from the driver of a vehicle described as a black, four-door sedan with a tan interior, possibly an early-2000s-model Acura TL, the release states. The driver was wearing a black coat, it adds, while the passenger was wearing a light-coloured coat.

Police are also releasing a photo of a van whose driver may have witnessed the collision, in the hopes that person will also come forward.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-7776.