Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

Staff at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford intercepted drugs and tobacco dropped off by a drone just before Christmas.

In a release issued Friday, the Correctional Service of Canada said $26,500 worth of contraband was seized on Dec. 23, around 10 p.m. They credited “the vigilance of staff members,” in the release.

The CSC has salso set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 18667803784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

Previous story
Surrey RCMP search for missing 18-year-old, Sachdeep Dhoot
Next story
Pedestrian hit on 192 Street in South Surrey

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit on 192 Street in South Surrey

One person detained, then released at scene

Surrey RCMP search for missing 18-year-old, Sachdeep Dhoot

Sachdeep has been missing since Tuesday (Jan. 9), was last seen in Newton

Housing minister announces 160 transitional units coming to Surrey

Two sites confirmed for project, including 10662 King George Boulevard and 13550 105 Ave.

UPDATE: Power restored to 921 homes, following earlier vehicle collision

Vehicle struck hydro pole, cutting power along KGB, Highway 10

Wray fondly remembered

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Archeological testing begins at Memorial Park

Site designated for White Rock city upgrade deemed of interest to several First Nations

Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

5 to start your day

Snow closes schools in Chilliwack, a minor hockey team is being sued over hotel damage, and more

$2.5M lot in upscale B.C neighbourhood seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Public funeral today for two B.C. girls allegedly murdered on Christmas Day

Service begins at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Lumby supports vote for Fernie Hockeyville idea

Okanagan village that won 2016 crown backs Saskatchewan call to vote for Fernie after arena disaster

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Most Read