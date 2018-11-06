Driver dead after dump truck hits median, catches fire on Highway 1

Westbound traffic is snarled after fiery early morning crash near 176th Street

Westbound traffic on Hwy. 1 is snarled after a fiery fatal crash involving a large truck closed the road near the 176 Street overpass Tuesday morning.

Surrey RCMP say the driver and lone occupant of the dump truck has died.

A police statement said the single vehicle crash was reported around 3:12 a.m. in the 17500 block of Hwy 1.

A commercial vehicle struck the median and caught fire, RCMP said.

The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice and to exit off at 200 Street as much as possible.

Drive BC said around 7:30 a.m. that there is “no estimated time of opening” for the highway.

Police have reportedly closed off the 176 St. overpass.

REMINDER – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 Vehicle fire westbound at 176th street. Crews are on scene. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Detour in effect. Please obey traffic control and expect heavy delays. Next update 8:00 AM #SurreyBChttps://t.co/G1ZeLu1I04 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 6, 2018

There was another westbound Hwy. 1 crash reported the same morning involving several vehicles near the 200 Street overpass in the right lane.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.