Driver dead after dump truck hits median, catches fire on Highway 1

Westbound traffic is snarled after fiery early morning crash near 176th Street

Westbound traffic on Hwy. 1 is snarled after a fiery fatal crash involving a large truck closed the road near the 176 Street overpass Tuesday morning.

Surrey RCMP say the driver and lone occupant of the dump truck has died.

A police statement said the single vehicle crash was reported around 3:12 a.m. in the 17500 block of Hwy 1.

A commercial vehicle struck the median and caught fire, RCMP said.

The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice and to exit off at 200 Street as much as possible.

Drive BC said around 7:30 a.m. that there is “no estimated time of opening” for the highway.

Police have reportedly closed off the 176 St. overpass.

There was another westbound Hwy. 1 crash reported the same morning involving several vehicles near the 200 Street overpass in the right lane.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

VIDEO: 'A new era for the City of Surrey' as McCallum and council sworn in
Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend's death

Surrey's top cop 'disappointed' after council votes to pull out of RCMP contract

Surrey’s new council voted unanimously Monday night to transition to a municipal force

Surrey council unanimously passes motion to 'cancel ' LRT

TransLink ‘pausing’ work on the project as a result of the resolution

East Beach parking lot closed for rail safety improvements

White Rock waterfront work is part of crossing upgrade project

Surrey tenant sues landlord over fence injury

Tenant claims he was hospitalized for three months; Landlord denies fence is his

VIDEO: 'A new era for the City of Surrey' as McCallum and council sworn in

McCallum said the team’s ‘commitment is strong, it’s solid and we intend to fulfill all the promises that we have made’

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Canada could ratify new NAFTA even if U.S. tariffs stay put: Trudeau

In an interview with CNN, Trudeau says Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of NAFTA goes into effect.

Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Spy service says federal pipeline purchase seen as 'betrayal' by many opponents

The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion

States and storylines to follow as U.S. voters head to polls

Americans head to the polls for midterm elections

B.C. attorney general doesn't name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

U.S. helicopter tracks border-running truck to Metro Vancouver

Five-tonne truck rolls over, suspect in custody

