Sharon Louise Mitchell (left) has died after being struck in a hit-and-run in Surrey. Her daughter Daveen Herman (right) is pleading for the person responsible or anyone with information to come forward. (Photo: Submitted)

Newton

Family of 69-year-old woman killed in Surrey hit-and-run pleads for information

Sharon Louise Mitchell had gone out on her wheelchair for a hamburger when she was struck

The family of a 69-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run this week in Newton is urging the driver responsible for her death to come forward.

“I’m sure you have a mother, grandmother, sister, or an aunt that you love as much as we loved my mom,” said Daveen Herman, the daughter of crash victim Sharon Louise Mitchell.

“How would you feel if someone took their life and abandoned all sense of responsibility?” Herman asked. “Now we are without closure.”

Mitchell was on her way to get a hamburger when she was struck by a vehicle at 68th Avenue and 138th Street around 8:45 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 1). She died the next day at Royal Columbian Hospital, surrounded by family.

Surrey RCMP say Mitchell was in a marked crosswalk at the time, and that the driver left the scene.

“I know the driver must be feeling fear and guilt. But do the right thing and come forward, so you can feel too,” Herman said. “To anybody that has any information, that might think they had seen something and are not quite sure, please come forward anyways. Any information, it doesn’t matter how small or big, anything helps. Please contact the RCMP.”

See also: Senior dies after Surrey hit-and-run

Herman said her family is struggling with their loss.

“She’s a mom, she’s a grandma, she’s a great grandma. She’s young. She’s only 69,” said Herman, who went on to describe her late mother. “She was always on her wheelchair, zooming all over. She was full of life, opinionated and quite the storyteller. When she could walk, she loved to dance. She was a free spirit and she hated rules. She felt she had to fight for people who wouldn’t fight for themselves.”

homelessphoto

ABOVE: A cross has been placed near the intersection of 138th Street and 68th Avenue after 69-year-old Sarah Louise Mitchell was a victim of a hit and run on Monday. RCMP say Mitchell died the next day at Royal Columbian Hospital. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The family also said Mitchell was also a “huge part” of the community at the seniors centre where she lived.

And the family doesn’t yet know the condition of Mitchell’s dog Spike, who was with her at the time of the crash.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is asking witnesses who have not already been in contact with police to contact them. Investigators are also canvassing the area for video and ask any members of the public who captured the incident on dash-cam to call the police.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


Most Read

