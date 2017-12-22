Work to encircle the former Hillcrest Mall structure and parking lot with fencing, at Johnston Road and Thrift Avenue, got underway last week. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Fencing goes up around White Rock’s Hillcrest Mall

Work is part of preparations for site redevelopment

Work to fence the lot formerly home to White Rock’s Hillcrest Mall got underway last week.

The site, located at Johnston Road and Thrift Avenue, is to be redeveloped for the second phase of Bosa’s Miramar Village.

Last May, mall merchants – a number of them long-term occupants – were given six months’ notice to vacate.

Bosa’s move to proceed with the second phase of the project came 10 years after it was first approved, following the completion of the first two towers – 17 and 21 storeys – in 2010.

The final two towers on the site are to be 14 and 17 storeys high.

 

Max Macievich of Modu-Loc unloads fencing as part of work underway Wednesday to encircle the former Hillcrest Mall structure and parking lot, at Johnston Road and Thrift Avenue. The lot is to be redeveloped for the second phase of Bosa’s Miramar Village. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Previous story
Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Just Posted

Best Books of 2017

From local authors to bestsellers and award winners, lots of good reads for this holiday

Boost for Peninsula Catholic school

Company offers site-clearing work for planned St. John Paul II Academy

Delta police request assistance in identifying possible arsonist

An apartment building and furniture store was the location of a suspected arson Friday morning

Police investigate at South Surrey high school after student reports nearby assault

Earl Marriott Secondary student was able to get away: district

Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Sources Newton Advocacy in Surrey

Sources says the donation will be huge help to non-profit society’s Housing First clients

VIDEO: Delta police surprise drivers with gifts instead of tickets

As part of the department’s outreach program, a few drivers got a festive stop

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving

Lower Mainland family continues to fight for full Soliris coverage

Langley’s Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not enough

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Anti-transgender posters dropped on Fraser Valley lawns

RCMP investigating distribution of hate literature late at night

Most Read