Heavy smoke was coming from an attached garage; no reports of injuries

Fire crews extinguished a fire coming out of an attached garage late Saturday night at a house in Clayton Heights. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

SURREY — Fire crews put out a fire at a house in Clayton Heights Saturday night with no fatalities or injuries reported so far.

Although the exact details of the cause of fire are not known, it seems to have happened shortly before 8 p.m., at a house in the 7100 block of 184 street.

According to reports, heavy smoke was coming from an attached garage.

No one appeared to be at home at the time of the fire.

More to come.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter