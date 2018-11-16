First look at Cloverdale Athletic Park’s future field house

Cloverdale Athletic Park’s proposed field house. This render was provided in a city report, which will go before council for approval on Nov. 19. (City of Surrey)

Cloverdale Athletic Park is one step closer to getting its new field house.

A project proposal is expected to go before city council on Monday, Nov. 19, and councillors will review the application to decide if a development permit will be issued.

The field house comes as part of a $5.8-million project that has been in the works for more than a year. The project, jointly funded between the federal government, the City of Surrey and Surrey United Soccer, also included the installation of new artificial turf playing fields and a renovation to the water park.

Work on the new field house was originally expected to begin in spring of this year, but it was delayed during the design process.

The two-storey building will look like a red barn, according to the city report. It was designed “to have an agricultural look” and will be clad in red corrugated steel.

The main floor will include change rooms, washrooms and a community room. The second floor will be a dedicated space for Surrey United Soccer, and will also have limited-access meeting spaces.

The field house will replace an existing building that houses Surrey’s Cemetery Services. City staff will be relocated to the nearby Surrey Centre Cemetery.

A parking lot with 23 spaces is proposed to be built alongside the building, which will add to the park’s existing parking lots to provide a total 460 stalls on site. A small “event plaza” is also proposed for south of the field house, which could allow for a staging area for sports teams, event tents and food trucks.

Of 19 protected trees on site, 18 will be retained. One apple tree will be removed, and 17 replacement trees planted.



