Dave Murray’s resignation from Pitt Meadows council took effect on Jan. 2. (files)

Former Pitt Meadows councillor to be sentenced for sexual assault in March

Dave Murray was convicted in October for molesting a teenage girl who was employed by him in 1992.

  • Jan. 10, 2018 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Former Pitt Meadows councillor Dave Murray will be sentenced for sexual assault in March.

Murray, whose resignation from council took effect on Jan. 2, did not appear in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Wednesday. His lawyer, Bob McRoberts, appeared on his behalf.

Murray could be sentenced on March 21 after submissions, or the judge could reserve decision until a later date.

A risk assessment and pre-sentence report have been ordered.

After a trial in October, Murray was convicted of one count and sexual assault, for molesting a teenage girl who was employed by him in 1992.

The woman’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

Murray was first charged on Nov. 16, 2016 with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with a person under the age of 14 in relation to incident in 1992.

He remained on council, to which he was first elected in 2011, and attended regular meetings, as well as community events.

On Oct. 25, Murray was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13- or 14-year-old girl who worked at his business 25 years ago.

The maximum sentence for sexual assault is 10 years in prison, and there is no minimum sentence.

After sentencing, Murray will have 30 days to appeal. He could appeal either his conviction, or the sentencing, or both, his lawyer explained.

Murray made his resignation from council effective Jan. 2, so that it would not automatically trigger a byelection. The decision was left in the hands of councillors, who have decided to finish the term with six members on council, instead of the full complement of seven.

He is set to retire from his job with the City of Port Coquitlam on Jan. 31.

Murray is not in custody.

Previous story
VIDEOS: Protesters dig heels in as tree clearing set to begin at Surrey’s Hawthorne Park
Next story
VIDEO: Meet the protester who blocked excavator clearing trees in Hawthorne Park today

Just Posted

Surrey’s Project Grinch lands 19 arrests

Thieves were targeted over 20 days in December

Chris Thornley’s urge to play historic blues bar led to annual benefit concert in Surrey

Blues for the Bank, launched in 2006, returns to Guildford hotel ballroom on Jan. 20

MLA’s water questions ‘superfluous’ says White Rock mayor

City will comply with Redies’ request for written response, but answers already ‘out there’

Twenty-eight Surrey garages broken into during December

Unseasonable activity a reminder not to leave your garage door opener visible in your vehicle

VIDEO: Meet the protester who blocked excavator clearing trees in Hawthorne Park today

Protesters say they expect City of Surrey is seeking injunction

VIDEOS: Surrey’s Panorama Ridge Secondary school honours Raphael Alcoreza in emotional tribute

Pre-game ceremony held for student who died after collapsing during basketball game

Suspect sought after man threatened with scissors on SkyTrain

Victim said he looked up and saw a man standing over him, uttering threats

Red hot Vancouver Giants tame Prince George Cougars

Giants unbeaten in 2018, are 8-1-1 in past 10

B.C. Indigenous teen model to walk in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations

TransLink fined $600,000 after worker gets shock at SkyTrain station

WorksSafeBC says work should have been done after hours

Former Pitt Meadows councillor to be sentenced for sexual assault in March

Dave Murray was convicted in October for molesting a teenage girl who was employed by him in 1992.

Hospitals, care homes struggle with influenza

Call your doctor or 8-1-1 for nurse advice before going to emergency

B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

Anything Foundation offers girls the chance to learn more about military careers

B.C. teen dies in fire in First Nation community

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

Most Read