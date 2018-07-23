Former Surrey First Councillor Bruce Hayne to run for mayor

Former Surrey First Councillor Bruce Hayne tells the Now-Leader he is running for mayor.

“The worst kept secret in Surrey,” laughed Hayne, who currently sits as an independent on council after splitting from the Surrey First party in late June, claiming his decision stemmed from a lack of transparency and a difference in “vision.”

Hayne said Monday his phone has been “ringing off the hook” since announcing his departure from Surrey First with people encouraging him to run for mayor.

“That really was the motivating factor that made me say yes. I’ve been thinking about this for quite some time and I think we need to do things differently at city hall,” he said. “I’ve been on council for seven years. The first three under Dianne Watts’ leadership which was a very different feeling and style than it’s been in the last four years. I think we need a city hall and particularly a mayor’s office that’s transparent and collaborative with the community on the decisions we make. And, above all, has absolute integrity to guide the city into the next 25, 30 years. I plan to do things differently.”

See also: Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’

According to Hayne more “voices and people” need to be at the table.

He said he will run a slate — but not a full one.

“That’s an intentional move on my part. There’s a lot of people that would like to run with us. But the thing is, by no fault of Surrey First, Surrey First has held all seats on council. The criticism of that is there aren’t those opposing voices, those different ideas, the vigorous debate, that perhaps should occur,” said Hayne. “I will be running a slate, and if people like what we say and our platform, and if we’re all elected, we would hold a majority.”

Hayne joins Surrey First’s Tom Gill and former mayor Doug McCallum in the race for the mayor’s chair.

Gill and McCallum have already thrown jabs at each other publicly, with Gill saying the public “needs to know” that when McCallum was mayor he sold city lands to reconcile Surrey’s books. “To balance the budget he sold city lands.”

McCallum denies this. “No, I never did that,” he retorted. “That’s completely false.”

McCallum, meantime, said he doesn’t think Gill would make a good mayor, noting for Gill’s last two terms on council he was responsible for the city’s finances and community safety and his slate “just haven’t done anything about it.”

“They haven’t done a good job,” the former mayor said of Surrey First. “In fact, they’ve done a terrible job.”

See also: Doug McCallum, Tom Gill already squaring off in Surrey mayoral race

Hayne said he plans to “take the high road” during this campaign.

“I am not going to get down in the mud and sling barbs at my opponents but I fully intend to do things differently. Differently than the way they’ve been done,” Hayne said Monday. “I think I will offer, and do offer, a very, very clear alternative to how things have done in the past.”

What about LRT?

Hayne said he isn’t against light rail transit, but for phase two of the Surrey project “we need real and open consultation.”

“SkyTrain through Fleetwood and Clayton to Langley seems to make more sense but we don’t ahve the business case or the community consultation to make that decision yet,” he said. “Guidlfod to Newton is likely too far down the road to change but that route has always been about community building.”

Hayne was the first of two Surrey First members to part ways with the civic party that currently holds all seats on council.

Councillor Barbara Steele, who has been a Surrey councillor for two decades, split from Surrey First in mid-July to run alongside Hayne.

See also: Steele, Surrey First part ways

In a press release Tuesday (July 17), Steele said “It has become clear that philosophically I can no longer be a part of Surrey First,” citing “leadership and integrity“ as concerns. The release states Steele “has resigned from the party she was a founding member of.”

But Gill told a different story.

“She left because we did not endorse her,” Gill told the Now-Leader. “She had trouble committing to Surrey First and her loyalties were elsewhere.

“I am so disappointed that Barbara would convey to the media it was her choice to leave Surrey First,” Gill said.

For her part, Steele said she doesn’t recall “the word endorse or not being endorsed coming up at all.”

“Nobody said they wouldn’t endorse me,” she said. “Yes, I resigned, for sure. I also don’t want to play Grade 6. The facts are the facts.

“Tom knew I was doing some serious thinking,” Steele said.

Judy Villeneuve and Mary Martin, current members of the all-Surrey First council, are also not seeking re-election this fall.

Three other new slates — Surrey Community Alliance, Proudly Surrey and People First Surrey — have materialized in Surrey that intend to challenge the reigning Surrey First party in the Oct. 20 civic election.

Just over 100,000 people cast a ballot in Surrey in the 2014 civic election, up from 70,253 in 2011. Out of 287,940 eligible Surrey voters, the city said 101,558 cast a ballot – a 35.3 per cent voter turnout. That is up from 2008 and 2011 elections, which saw a 24.1 per cent and 25 per cent turnout respectively.

Surrey voters head to the polls on Oct. 20, 2018.

-With files from Tom Zytaruk

