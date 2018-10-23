Forum aims to give Surrey youth a voice in community topics

More than 140 youth took part in the 2017 Youth Speak-Up Forum at Surrey City Hall. This year’s event runs Friday, Oct. 26 at city hall. (Submitted photo: Oliver Lum)

A youth-led forum is focused on encouraging youth to share their voices on “important community topics.”

The Surrey Youth Leadership Council is inviting people ages 13 to 18 to take part in the 10th annual Youth Speak Up forum on Friday (Oct. 26) from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Surrey City Hall.

The forum, according to a news release from the city, “encourages youth to share their voices on important community topics.”

Mandy Jones, the city’s youth engagement manager, said Youth Speak Up is a day-long forum organized by youth, for youth.

“The goal of the event is to empower our youth and give them a voice on community topics that are important to them. It’s a great opportunity for our young community leaders to learn, share and grow,” she said in the news release.

This year’s Youth Speak Up forum includes workshops on public safety, youth services and community beautification.

The event is open to individuals and classes, but registration is required. Call 60-501-5100 or register online at surrey.ca/register using course code 4623387.

For more information, visit surrey.ca/youth.

The Surrey Youth Leadership Council was formed in 2007 and is a group of 30 youth aged 13 to 18. The group is “passionate about helping other Surrey youth amplify their voices on important community topics.

The council meets bi-weekly at city hall and participates in “a variety of consultation processes and events throughout the year,” according to the release.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

