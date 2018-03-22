Fraser Highway B-Line to start in 2019

Come fall 2019, it will take about 20 per cent less time to travel by transit from Langley Centre to Surrey Central.
TransLink is rolling out a B-Line bus service to connect the two communities along Fraser Highway.
The new service is part of Phase 1 of TransLink’s 10-year vision, and a public consultation process will begin April 3.
“Fraser Highway is an important corridor. It connects a series of centres, and putting out a high quality bus service will really help build transit ridership as we continue planning for rapid transit on this corridor,” said Sarah Ross, director of system planning at TransLink, in a presentation to Township council March 19.
“The new service will reach 58,000 residents, 40,000 jobs, and we know the growth in this part of the region is very significant.”
Ross said a B-Line, compared to the current 502 and 503 bus services offered along the corridor, is fast and reliable.
With only 14 stops, it doesn’t take as long to travel up Fraser Highway, and the street will be redesigned in some areas to allow the bus to have priority.
The service will run every eight minutes during peak times and every 10 to 15 minutes at other times.
“The increased frequency is going to mean people will have to wait a lot less, and it is an 80 per cent increase in capacity coming out to Langley,” Ross said.
“This really enables people to start thinking and having it in their consciousness that there’s a high quality transit service. They don’t necessarily even need to look at a schedule. They just know that when they go out, on average they probably only have to wait about four minutes.”
When the new route starts, the current 502 service will be reduced to every 15 minutes until 9 p.m., and every 30 to 60 minutes at night.
The 503 bus from Aldergrove to Surrey Central will serve all local stops, instead of its current limited stop pattern.
