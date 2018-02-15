Surrey Food Bank Executive Director Feezah Jaffer and Fraser Valley Real Estate Board President Gopal Sahota. (Photo: Submitted)

Fraser Valley Real Estate Board donates $10,500 to Surrey Food Bank

FVREB donates $25,000 to the local food banks in the region

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) has donated $10,500 to the Surrey Food Bank, as part of a regional $25,000 donation.

“This continued generosity is a wonderful example of how community supporters can connect with local organizations for the benefit of our low-income neighbours who are struggling to feed their families and face life’s greatest challenges,” said Feezah Jaffer, executive director at the Surrey Food Bank.

According to FVREB, the donations have been split proportionally based on the number of realtors represented in each community.

Other organizations to benefit from the region-wide donation include Sources White Rock South Surrey Food Bank ($5,250), Sources Langley Food Bank ($2,500), Langley Food Bank ($2,500) and the North Delta Chapter of Surrey Food Bank ($750).

Gopal Sahota, president of FVREB, said local realtors are honoured to support such needed organizations.

“Through their ongoing efforts, these seven organizations provide incalculable support to families and individuals in our communities,” Sahota said in a press release.

FVREB has more than 3,500 realtors in the region and the organization says that over the past six years they have distributed $157,000 in the region.

British Columbia’s food banks support over 100,000 people every year.


