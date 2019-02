Change to bylaw allows four hours without charge, until March 31

Parking along White Rock’s waterfront is free for two months, starting today. (File photo)

Parking along White Rock’s waterfront is free for two months, starting today (Feb. 1).

White Rock council on Monday gave final approval to a bylaw amendment that enables the fees to be suspended for this month and March.

The amendment received first, second and third reading at councils’s Jan. 14 meeting.

The free stay between Oxford street and the Hump is limited to four hours, a notice on the city’s website states.