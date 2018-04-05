Plush bunnies sold in Dollar Tree Canada stores are being recalled.

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

Health Canada has issued a recall for plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree stores across the country.

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada. The toys were sold between January and March of this year.

The bunnies measure nine inches (23 centimetres) and may be blue, white, yellow, purple or pink in colour and are marked with UPC 639277700865.

Health Canada’s testing found that the eyes and nose may possibly detach from the toy, posing a choking hazard to young children. As of March 23, 2018, no reports of incidents or injuries have been made to Dollar Tree Canada or Health Canada.

Customers are advised to take the recalled toys away from children and discard in regular household garbage.

Previous story
Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour
Next story
B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Just Posted

South Surrey students testing laws of robotics

Teamwork key as Semi teens learn no matter the outcome, ‘no one’s to blame’

Return to the Roaring Twenties at upcoming Surrey Archives talk

“Despite it being a time of prohibition, there is nothing ‘dry’ about this time in history”: archivist

Cross-country lost-letters quest ends in Langley

From South Surrey to Toronto and back, decades-old letters to be returned to writer

Hadwin flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

White Rock play-writing workshop aimed at mature beginners

Two-day event presented by Peninsula Productions

Trudeau says Trans-Mountain pipeline will go through

Prime Minister tells British Columbians that Canada is building a strong economy and being responsible to the environment

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

NEB approves Trans Mountain pipeline route through Chilliwack residential area, school yard

City opposed realignment due to proximity to aquifer but NEB says decision ‘is in the public interest’

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

Fraser Health to open regional treatment centre for youth

Residential 20-bed facility for youth will tackle problematic substance use with a holistic approach

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Moratorium on new fish farm tenures will remain while government reviews report’s recommendations

VIDEO: Retro film shows Langley and Surrey in 1966

New BC Road Trip Time Machine video takes viewers down Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge

Most Read

l -->