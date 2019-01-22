Heavy snowfall expected for Coquihalla, Okanagan valley

Coquihalla highway, the Connector, and Highway 3, from Princeton to Allison Pass are getting snow.

Winter intends to make up for lost time.

Environment Canada is reporting that an approaching low pressure system will track across the South Coast tonight and bring snow to the entire Okanagan as well as the Nicola region.

“Snow at times heavy will begin this evening with amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres near the valley bottom,” reads the alert.

Expect up to 20 cm for the highway passes by Wednesday morning, according to the alert that has been applied to the Coquihalla highway, the Connector, and Highway 3, from Princeton to Allison Pass.

READ ALSO: ANTI PIPELINE GROUP WANTS CLIMATE CONSIDERED

The snow will ease Wednesday morning.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

