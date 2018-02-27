Highrise meeting set for Wednesday night in White Rock

File photo A highrise has been proposed for the site of Royal Place mall in White Rock.

A public information meeting regarding a 27-storey highrise proposed for uptown White Rock is set for tomorrow tonight (Wednesday) at the White Rock Community Centre.

According to a City of White Rock notice, the meeting is being hosted by the applicant, but city staff will be in attendance to monitor it and report back to council.

The applicant has proposed the project for 1588 Johnston Rd., the current site of Royal Place mall, which sold last fall.

The development “conforms to the policies of the White Rock Official Community Plan for the Town Cetnre Area,” the city notice states.

“If approved, this will allow for a 27-storey (26 commercial and residential floors and one level of roof deck) mixed-use building with 178 units and approximately 2,463m2 (26,515 ft2) of commercial space.”

The meeting is to take place from 5:30-7 p.m.

The community centre is located at 15154 Russell Ave.