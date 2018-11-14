Hogg curious if a new recreation centre is needed in Grandview Heights

South Surrey-White Rock MP to host a Town Hall Meeting tonight

South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg says he began seeking input from stakeholders in the Grandview Heights area to see if there’s a need for a new recreation centre in that neighbourhood.

Hogg told Peace Arch News Wednesday that his office reached out to the Grandview Heights Stewardship Association (GHSA) to see what kind of role the association played with the growth of the area, particularly the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, which opened in 2016.

“Just wondering what other recreational facilities we should be looking at that would accommodate the number of young kids and young families in the area. Just wanting to get their perspective on what they saw as the needs for the area,” Hogg said.

Hogg said his office has yet to receive a response from the GHSA.

“Often in rapid growth areas, the infrastructure and support tends to not keep up in many cases so we’re just concerned about the rapid growth there,” Hogg said.

Hogg said there may be federal funding to support recreation centres in the area.

“Certainly we saw the challenges with respect to the school needs, the overcrowding in Earl Marriott (Secondary) and the issues around that. Looking at the demographics… and wondering how can we ensure that the three levels of government are working in a co-ordinated fashion to assist and support in that.”

Hogg is to host a “Town Hall Meeting” at the Colebrook United Church (5441 125A St.) tonight (Nov. 14) from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

