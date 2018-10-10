Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson speaks at the Surrey Homeless and Housing Society “Heroes of the Homeless” awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9. The awards recognized the City of Surrey and the Surrey RCMP. (Photo: Selina Robinson’s Twitter)

Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society

Homelessness society awards recognize City of Surrey, RCMP

Heroes of the Homeless award for those who have ‘given generously of their time, talents’

The City of Surrey and the Surrey RCMP were recognized as “Heroes of the Homeless” on Tuesday.

The Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society held its annual “Heroes of the Homeless” awards Oct. 9 at the Surrey Arts Centre.

The city and the RCMP were among those “who have exceeded expectations and given generously of their time, talents and resources to make a difference for the homeless or those at-risk of homelessness in Surrey,” according to a news release from the city on Wednesday (Oct. 10).

This year’s winners, the City of Surrey and Surrey RCMP were acknowledged for their “proactive approach in implementing new solutions to improve the health and safety of the most vulnerable people in City Centre,” reads the release.

“The Surrey Outreach Team, part of the City Centre Response Plan, focused on relationship building and worked over a two year period to house those in need in the 135A Street area.”

Recipients of the award, according to the release, included City of Surrey staff Dr. Terry Waterhouse, Jas Rehal, Dave Berar and Ricky Nijjar, and Surrey RCMP members Superintendent Shawn Gill and Sergeant Trevor Dinwoodie.

Recently, Dinwoodie, along with Corporal Scotty Schumann, gave a presentation to members of several other Lower Mainland police departments on how the Surrey RCMP dealt with the homelessness issue on 135A Street.

RELATED: Surrey RCMP officer says police need to develop trusting relationships

RELATED: Surrey Outreach Team strives to show compassion, target dealers

Aileen Murphy, who is a social planner with the city, was also recognized for her “ongoing contributions, dedication and advocacy to address homelessness in Surrey.

Board member, and outgoing Surrey city councillor, Judy Villeneuve presented the awards.

Last year’s winners included the Surrey firefighters, Jen Temple with Trademark Group of Companies and Kevin Diakiw, a retired veteran journalist with the Surrey Leader.

The Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society, which was started by Surrey city council in 2007, was created as a response to the “emerging trend of homelessness and lack of affordable housing in the City of Surrey,” according to the news release. In 2007, the city allocated $9 million from Surrey’s Affordable Housing Reserve Fund.

RELATED: Council approves new Surrey Affordable Housing Strategy with focus on rental stock

The society, reads the news release, oversees the management and growth of the fund and makes recommendations about the awarding of grants.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
ICBC starts lawsuit over acid spills on B.C. highway
Next story
First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

Just Posted

Homelessness society awards recognize City of Surrey, RCMP

Heroes of the Homeless award for those who have ‘given generously of their time, talents’

Integrity Now promises to build Newton youth hub, redevelop Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Creation of a ‘much-needed’ conference centre is among other commitments, released in party’s full platform this week

‘Huge accomplishment’ for South Surrey’s Coastal FC girls team

Under-17 soccer squad breaks club’s decades-long national soccer title drought

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding missing man

Darshan Singh Padam, 58, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the 8500-block of 128th Street

Surrey Business Excellence Awards nominees named

The 20th annual dinner event will be held in early November

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

3 in custody after Vancouver officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

Nestle, Tim Hortons, McDonald’s named some of Canada’s top plastic polluters

A Greenpeace Canada audit, which inolved shoreline cleanups in Tofino and Vancouver, found nearly half of 2,300 pieces of plastic came from five major companies.

B.C.’s electric vehicle sales now running ahead of California

Vehicle ’luxury tax’ lands on work pickups, MLAs reminded

Poet’s new book looks at her identity as a Punjabi Sikh woman living in B.C.

Harman Kaur’s self-published book speaks volumes to Punjabi Sikh women, underrepresented in media

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Trio of Saint Bernard dogs looking for their forever home

The Edmonton Humane Society is facing the unique challenge of adopting three dogs to the same home.

ICBC starts lawsuit over acid spills on B.C. highway

Hundreds of vehicles have been written off by ICBC due to sulphuric acid contamination

Limo driver’s widow: He worried about the vehicles’ safety

Kim Lisinicchia said her husband Scott had stated several times that he needed a different vehicle but then trusted the company’s assurances that its “cars were all right.”

Most Read

l -->